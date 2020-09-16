City of Phoenix holding virtual town hall tomorrow

PHOENIX, Ore. — A virtual town hall meeting will happen Wednesday afternoon for Phoenix residents.
The city wants to address citizen concerns.
The virtual meeting will allow citizens of Phoenix to ask the mayor and city council questions for two hours.
Mayor Chris Luz wants people to know questions will be answered to the best of their ability, but they may not know everything.
“We’ll try our best tomorrow night to answer the questions we can answer, but it’s a moving situation – but we will do our best to answer citizens questions tomorrow like mail delivery, garbage disposal, etc,” said Mayor Luz.
If you’re interested in participating, it’ll be at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Visit phoenixoregon.gov for more information.
