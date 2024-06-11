Cod Fire causes evacuation orders & warnings in Siskiyou Co.

HORNBROOK, Cal. — 8:30 pm Update: The Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office announces that some weather apps may be relaying incomplete or incorrect information. They ask residents to check with the sheriff’s office for updates, warnings and orders.

Original post: Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for the Cod Fire burning in Hornbrook. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says its due to fire activity.

The following zones are under an evacuation order, which means to leave immediately:

Zone SIS 3315

The following zones are under evacuation warnings:

Anyone in these areas should prepare to leave should conditions warrant.

Zone SIS 3208

ZONE SIS 3107

ZONE SIS 3211

ZONE SIS 3318

ZONE SIS 3413

ZONE SIS 3312

The Cod Fire is burning at 15 acres, with 0% containment.

An evacuation center is available for those who have been displaced at the Kahtishraam Wellness center in Yreka. You can find it at 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA 96097.

