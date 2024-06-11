One person injured in fire near Klamath Falls Amtrak Station

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – One person sustained minor injuries in a fire near the Klamath Falls Amtrak Station Saturday night.

According to Klamath County Fire District 1, crews responded to a report of smoke near the train station on Oak Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned that what began as a vehicle fire, spread to a nearby structure.

Firefighters continued to battle the fire through the night and into the early hours of Sunday morning to make sure there was no threat to the public.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Kingsley Fire Department assisted Klamath County Fire District 1.