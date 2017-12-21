Coffee stand robbed by jogger in Christmas hat

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two coffee stands robbed just this month. Thursday evening, a third is hit.
Just after 6 p.m., Medford police received a holdup alarm from the Black Rock Coffee stand on Biddle road.
They say a man was jogging by when he approached the stand and demanded money as he jogged in place.
While police aren’t sure if they’re related, the crime is similar to four other robberies since March.
“Since they’re happening at coffee stands you know we’d like to figure out who’s doing this and we are investigating,” said Sgt. Kimberly Budreau.
No weapon was involved.
The man police are looking for is around six feet tall, 185 pounds with a slender build. He was wearing a Christmas hat, black fuzzy mask, a bright orange long-sleeved shirt, and baggy shorts over leggings.
He was last seen jogging towards Food 4 Less.
If you have any information, call police.