Medford councilors discuss chickens, shopping carts

Medford, Ore.- Six ordinances and resolutions were on the agenda for the Medford City Council Thursday night.
“It was a good working relationship amongst the councilors,” Medford City Councilor Kim Wallan said. “We were respectful, we moved things forwards.”
Most of them passed, but a second hearing is needed on chickens, the ordinance would limit how many a homeowner can have.
“The ordinance is no roosters and a total of six hens,” she said.
Council members did approve to expand the downtown exclusion zone to the Jackson County building on South Oakdale Street. The zone gives police the authority to ban people from the area if they do something illegal.
“You can’t be excluded from just being there you have to commit a crime while being there,”
Councilor Wallan said.
Councilors also passed an ordinance to address abandoned shopping carts. Stores will have seven days to pick up their carts after being notified. For each cart that goes unclaimed the stores could face a $50 fine.
And while councilors say it’s important to do what’s in the best interest of the community, they say they want to hear more from residents, and what their concerns are.
“Public meetings are public and you can come and tell us how our proposals are going to effect your life,” she said.
The next city council meeting will be Jan. 4 that’s when councilors say the chicken ordinance will be taken up again.