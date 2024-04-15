Community donations give Curry County SAR team the ability to rescue dogs

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – The Curry County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) team took part in a training to rescue dogs Thursday thanks to generous donation from some community members. The specialized training stems from past incidents in which SAR rope teams needed to rescue dogs along with their owners. SAR says it had equipment to rescue the owners, but not to rescue their companions. Donations were recently made to the sheriff’s office SAR team which allowed them to buy harnesses to fit large, medium and small dogs. The team hopes to be able to purchase more equipment including muzzles which will help keep rescuers from being injured by scared dogs.

Curry County Sheriff’, John Ward says the Search and Rescue team is one of the best in the state. “I am very proud and honored to be a part of their team,” Ward said. “Their commitment and compassion are unmatched. The Curry County Sheriff’s SAR team trains and responds to missions ‘So That Others May Live’.”

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is giving a big shoutout to Marna Williams for organizing the donation event and to all those who donated.

