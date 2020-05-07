Company donates blankets to reservations

MEDFORD, Ore — A man from Coos Bay is helping donate blankets to Native American reservations impacted by Covid-19.
Bob Dalton founded Sackcloth and Ashes in 2014, after his mother found herself living on the streets.
“I want to localize the one for one model, so if you live in Austin, Texas and you buy a blanket, we’ll send a blanket to a homeless shelter in Austin,” Dalton said.
As a company based on giving back, when coronavirus hit, Dalton knew he had to do something.
“I started asking the questions, what can I do and how can I help?” Dalton said.
Within no time, Sackcloth and Ashes teamed up with World Market to distribute Easter supplies to non-profits.
But Dalton didn’t stop there. He reached out to friends and family, even business partners, asking how the company could help. World Vision took him up on the offer.
“They said, ‘As a matter of fact, we need blankets. We’re going to be creating family emergency kits for people in Navajo Nation and people on the border,’” Dalton said.
Dalton says during these uncertain times, it’s important to give back, whether it’s checking in on loved ones or donating, we can all make a difference.
“Making a shift from consuming to contributing in this time is critical and I believe people who are simply asking the questions, ‘What can I do and how can I help?’ They’re going to be the leaders and the influencers that come out of this situation that people are going to look to,” Dalton said.
The company hopes to give away one million blankets to homeless shelters by 2024 through their campaign called ‘Blanket the United States.’
