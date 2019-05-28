Home
Compass House provides free food, Alba Park

Compass House provides free food, Alba Park

Local Top Stories

MEDFORD, Ore. – People were lined around the block for free food today at Alba Park, courtesy of Compass House.

Compass House is a nonprofit that helps those with mental illness get integrated back into the community. Today’s event was an opportunity to connect with people who may not know about their services. Hot meals were provided with exactly 600 hot dogs handed out to those in attendance.

“It has been amazing to see so many people come out and get the opportunity to learn about what we do. That is, we hope that everybody’s take away is to know that they’re not alone and they have a place that they can come when they need us,” Elizabeth Hazlewood, Executive Director of Compass House, said.

Compass House provides temporary shelter, crisis counseling and hot meals to runaways, homeless and at-risk youth.

You can learn more about the organization by visiting its website at: www.compasshouse.org

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »