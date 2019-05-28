Compass House provides free food, Alba Park

MEDFORD, Ore. – People were lined around the block for free food today at Alba Park, courtesy of Compass House.
Compass House is a nonprofit that helps those with mental illness get integrated back into the community. Today’s event was an opportunity to connect with people who may not know about their services. Hot meals were provided with exactly 600 hot dogs handed out to those in attendance.
“It has been amazing to see so many people come out and get the opportunity to learn about what we do. That is, we hope that everybody’s take away is to know that they’re not alone and they have a place that they can come when they need us,” Elizabeth Hazlewood, Executive Director of Compass House, said.
Compass House provides temporary shelter, crisis counseling and hot meals to runaways, homeless and at-risk youth.
You can learn more about the organization by visiting its website at: www.compasshouse.org
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).