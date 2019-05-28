MacKenzie Bezos to give half of fortune to charity

(CNN) – The richest man in the world’s ex-wife is pledging to give away at least $18 billion.
MacKenzie Bezos signed the Giving Pledge—that’s the initiative launched in 2010 by Warren Buffet and Bill and Melinda Gates—that encourages the world’s richest people to give away most of their wealth.
The pledge doesn’t specify a time-frame to spread the wealth.
It allows a lifetime, or beyond, as money can be given away in wills.
Bezos wrote in a letter she will be thoughtful in her philanthropy and will “keep at it until the safe is empty.”
Her net worth is estimated at more than $36 million.
Her ex-husband Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is estimated to be worth about 114 billion, but he has not signed the pledge.
18 other new signatories were announced Tuesday, including WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, Pinterest co-founder Paul Sciarra and Coinbase CES Brian Armstrong.