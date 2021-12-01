Contract approved for renovation of Medford Homeless Navigation Center

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King November 30, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. —The city of Medford is getting the ball rolling on its plans to bring a homeless navigation center to the community. But as the winter approaches, the center is still in the early phases.

Earlier this month, the city council approved a design-build contract with S +B James Construction. The almost $1.9 million contract will go to renovating the center.

The facility is located on 685 and 691 Market Street in Medford. Rogue Retreat would operate the 24/7 emergency shelter. The city says it would be able to accommodate up to 100 people.

“It’ll be an asset to the community to where we can bolster our community response to homelessness by providing a larger site for a permanent shelter,” said Angela Durant with the city planning department.

$2.5 million from the state assists in the process but gives a timeline for the project to be completed by. Durant says the center has to be up and running by next June.

Durant says the Kelly Shelter operations will also be moving to the new site. The existing site will serve as a severe weather shelter in the future.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.