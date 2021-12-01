Miss ‘Giving Tuesday’? Don’t worry, your donations are tax-deductible until Dec. 31st

SOUTHERN OREGON, —It’s Giving Tuesday, a global movement that inspires people to give back to non-profits of their choice. There are a lot of worthy local organizations that could use your help.

This year, when you give back, your donations are tax-deductible. Tom Ames with Liberty Tax Service in Medford says it’s a good year to give.

He says you can write off up to $300 if you’re filing single, or up to $600 filing jointly, for check or cash contributions. That’s double the amount from last year, even if you don’t itemize your deductions.

“It’s not necessarily dollar for dollar but it’s a great thing to do to help out other people and getting a change to reduce your taxes on your tax return is just a plus,” said Ames.

While it may be Giving Tuesday, you have until December 31st to make your donation for this year’s taxes.

Ames reminds people to be mindful of scams when donating.