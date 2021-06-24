Cooling shelter opening for Medford homeless in advance of heave wave

MEDFORD, Ore. —The city of Medford has declared a severe event, in advance of this weekend’s heat. Now it’s looking to help the homeless.
A volunteer homeless task force is helping those in need with a place to cool off. Access, St Vincent De Paul, Rogue Retreat, MPD’s Livability Team, and others, all contributed.
The Medford Senior Center will be the shelter location. It hasn’t been used during the pandemic and can hold up to 45 people.
“People are welcome to come and go as they please, we are going to have water, we’re hoping to have popsicles, we’re also going to have a sack lunch to make sure people are fed,” said Christine Quitt with the homeless taskforce.
It opens on Saturday from 12 to 8, and they hope it will continue throughout the summer.
If you would like to volunteer email [email protected]
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.