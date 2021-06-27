Cooling shelters provide relief during excessive heatwave

MEDFORD, Ore. — As triple digits will be the norm for several days here in the Rogue Valley, multiple cities opened up cooling shelters for people to get some relief.
For people living outdoors on a daily basis, the heat is impossible to ignore and difficult to avoid.
Local support organizations set up facilities to protect those vulnerable to mother nature.
Armed with food, water and cold drinks, Medford Senior Center volunteers said this type of shelter is vital to the community.
They help residents like Richard William Harris who has navigated through heat and cold off and on for about 30 years.
“Awesome, it’s great. God bless them, man,” Harris, said. “I’m just glad they’re here cause I sure needed it and I don’t want to die out there from heat stroke. If it wasn’t for this place, I don’t know what I would do,” he added.
Animals are not allowed inside the shelter, but kiddie pools and misters are set up outside for anyone with animals in their care.
For a full list of where cooling shelters are in your area
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.