Coos County Jail set to double its capacity

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – The Coos County Jail is set to double its capacity starting April 27 at 8 a.m.
The jail’s expansion to almost 100 beds is a significant milestone according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. It will allow police to better serve and protect the community.
In the last 16 months the Coos County Sheriff’s Office has rehired 27% of overall staff, some of which were Corrections and Patrol Deputies lost to attrition, retirements, and better-paying departments.
Because of these rehires in part, the jail can now move from 49 beds to 98 at the end of the month.
