Skeletal remains found in rural Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A suspicious death investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found outside of Jacksonville on Sunday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the remains, which were discovered in the Applegate area, were in advanced stages of decomposition. Detectives say state medical examiners will be conducting additional testing.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify the person as well as the cause and manner of death.

The exact location of where the remains were found has not yet been released. However sheriff’s deputies were assisted by JCSO Search and Rescue team due to the rugged terrain and remote area.

