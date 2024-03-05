Coos man arrested after meth seizure

Posted by Jenna King March 4, 2024

DOUGLAS CO, Ore. —A man is behind bars after a months-long investigation by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team wraps up.

The investigation focused on the alleged sales of methamphetamine by 40-year-old Kyle Vatland, of Idleyld Park. Detectives found evidence of multiple sales of methamphetamine by Vatland, all happening at different locations in the Glide area.

Vatland was arrested at a traffic stop in the 20,000 block of North Umpqua Highway in Glide. Detectives found nearly 500 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.

Vatland is at Douglas County Jail facing multiple charges including Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and more.

