Sunrise Interview: Josephine Sze on Josephine Co. Food Bank’s “Say Cheese”

MEDFORD, Ore. — Josephine County Food Bank’s “Say Cheese” event runs through the month of March.

Executive Director of the Josephine County Food Bank, Josephine Sze joined NBC5 News at Sunrise to talk about the event this morning with Sunrise anchor Marcus Veal.

The event is a collaboration with 19 local restaurants in Josephine County that is a tasty way to give back to the community. For the entire month of March, all 19 participating restaurants will donate $2 to the Josephine County Food Bank every time you buy one of their featured grilled cheese creations.

You can also pick up a punch card to collect a stamp for each location you visit. Once you have five stamps, turn in your card to one of the participating restaurants to be entered for a $100 gift card from Safeway/Albertsons.

At the end of the month, the restaurant that sells the most sandwiches will have bragging rights as having the “Best Grilled Cheese in Grants Pass”. You can also vote for our three additional categories: “Most Unique”, “Most Gourmet”, and “Cheesiest”.

For more details, see the interview above.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.