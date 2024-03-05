Senator Jeff Golden discusses bills in virtual town hall meeting

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon Senator Jeff Golden held a virtual town hall meeting Monday (3/4/2024).

He discussed different bills and answered public questions. He covered several bills that he felt was crucial for voters to know more about. This included Senate Bill 1537, concerning land use and housing; and also, House Bill 4002, which ends decriminalization for drug use.

Golden says he voted for HB-4002 and broke down the proposed intervention plan. He said that action needed to be done to address the drug crisis and that HB-4002 is a step in the right direction,

“I am 98% certain that after next November, Oregon would have ended up with… one of the most draconian, horrible systems had we not passed this.”

Golden wrapped up the town hall answering more questions and encouraging people to research the bills and what they mean to our communities.

