Coquille School District says one staff member and 2 students are positive for COVID-19

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coquille School District just announced one staff member and two students tested positive for COVID-19.
The district superintendent, Tim Sweeney, says daycare is closed due to quarantine until January 4th.
The new cases affect Lincoln School, Coquille Valley School and Winter Lakes Elementary, along with the middle school and high school.
He says Coos Health and Wellness is investigating and the individuals diagnosed are quarantining at home.
For more information, visit the Coquille School District website.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.