Coquille School District says one staff member and 2 students are positive for COVID-19

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coquille School District just announced one staff member and two students tested positive for COVID-19.

The district superintendent, Tim Sweeney, says daycare is closed due to quarantine until January 4th.

The new cases affect Lincoln School, Coquille Valley School and Winter Lakes Elementary, along with the middle school and high school.

He says Coos Health and Wellness is investigating and the individuals diagnosed are quarantining at home.

For more information, visit the Coquille School District website.

