Rogue Retreat receives grant from anonymous donor to purchase shelters for homeless

MEDFORD, Ore. — ‘Tis the season for giving!
Rogue Retreat announced its received a matching grant from an anonymous donor to help purchase 10 additional pallet shelters for its Urban Campground off of Biddle Road.
The grant will match any donation up to $34,000 dollars.
The shelters are made with an aluminum frame and can be assembled within 30 minutes.
Each shelter is equipped with a locking door, bed, windows, heating and air, as well as storage.
The Urban Campground already has 14 pallet shelters.
Rogue Retreat says the shelters will be prioritized for seniors and the medically vulnerable.
“They’re also easy to sanitize, so when it comes to social distance and sanitation, these are actually very non-COVID friendly units,” said Rogue Retreat’s Matt Vorderstasse.
