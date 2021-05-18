Home
COVID-19 closing Jackson Co. water slides at Emigrant Lake for 2nd year in a row

ASHLAND, Ore. —For several decades Emigrant Lake has been home to popular water slides. This year, those looking to cool off will have to find another option.

For the second year in a row, the twin 280 foot slides will not be open to the public. Steve Lambert, Jackson County Parks Program Manager, says the decision was primarily covid based.

“It’s just really hard to be able to manage that facility in a profitable manner while having to ensure that we have six feet of distance between all of the kids up on the slide, coming down the slide, and around it,” said Lambert.

Lambert says the plan is to reopen the slides next year.

Until then, he urges individuals to visit other outdoor recreation the Rogue Valley has to offer.

