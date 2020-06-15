Home
Crash in Douglas Co. leaves one dead

DOUGLAS CO., Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal crash on Highway 101, just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation, shows a Volkswagen Rabbit, operated by Stevie Shuey, veered into the southbound lane, hitting a Hyundai.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai, Michael Lindsay of North Bend was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger in the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with injuries.

According to police, Shuey was taken to a hospital via life lfight. Troopers say they are investigating the crash for a possible DUII charge.

OSP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash, to give them a call.

