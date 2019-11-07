Curbside leaf pick up begins

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you live in Medford city limits, Rogue Disposal and Recycling will pick up your bagged leaves at no extra charge. This year’s program runs from November 4th through December 27th. The goal is to minimize storm drain clogs through the wet season.
Residents must collect their leaves in heavy-duty plastic bags, no larger than 33 gallons. There is no limit to the number of bags per household. The bags can’t have branches, lawn clippings, or any other yard debris. When it’s your pickup week, leaves must be at the curb by 6:30 am on Monday.
The northern zone, which includes everything in the city north of West Main and East Main streets and Hillcrest Road, will have leaves collected Nov. 4-8, Nov. 25-29, and Dec. 16-20. The southern zone will have leaves collected Nov. 11-15, Dec. 2-6, and Dec. 23-27.
Rogue Disposal & Recycling is also picking up leaves at these additional cities in our area.
- Central Point: November 18 & December 13
- Phoenix: December 9
- White City – Rogue Disposal Service Area: December 11
Talent Residents: Free leaf disposal is available to residents on Sunday, November 10th at Talent City Hall, which is located at 110 E. Main St., Talent, OR 97540. Only leaves will be accepted, no pine needles or branches! This opportunity is available from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. Please arrive prepared to empty your bags of leaves yourself and take your bags back home with you.
