Curry Co. Chamber Invites you to Hop on the Bunny Trail

BROOKINGS, Ore — It’s been a while since October, but a local event can put you back in the trick-or-treating spirit – Easter style!

The Curry County Chamber of Commerce is holding an Easter-themed extravaganza, or dare we say eggstravaganza.

Branded as the “Bunny Trail Candy Map,” you can hop around participating local businesses. Each stop will have a sweet treat for you.

Michele Bubert and Marie Curtis with the Chamber say it’s a great way to keep kids safe and having fun while making the community aware of the awesome businesses in our area.

The Bunny Trail Candy Map kicks off Friday, March 29th at 10:00 AM and runs until 6:00 PM.

Businesses are participating up and down the Curry Coast from Brookings and Harbor to Gold Beach and Port Orford, so hop to it!

Here’s a full list of participating locations:

BROOKINGS & HARBOR:

Curry County Chamber of Commerce

Re/Max Coast & Country (Brookings & Harbor)

Feather Your Nest

Black Trumpet Bistro

Whimsical Griffin

Pithitude

Sweetly British

Monarch Gardens Memory Care

A’ Bella Tanning & Spa

GOLD BEACH:

Old Agness Store

PORT ORFORD:

Coastal Swag

Seawolf Books and Community Writing Center

Mr. Ed’s Underground Pub

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.