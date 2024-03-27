Rogue River receives grant from Oregon Community Trees for Arbor Month

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.- Rogue River is one of six Oregon communities to receive a grant from Oregon Community Trees (OCT) to boost Oregon Arbor Month celebrations.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, holding a public celebration of Arbor Day is a condition for maintaining Tree City USA status from the National Arbor Day Foundation. OCT Board Member Morgan Holen says events build awareness of the importance of trees to communities.

With the OCT grant, Rogue River plans to buy a Japanese Snowball Tree along with shovels and rakes. The grant will also allow Rogue River to buy a reusable canopy, children’s art contest supplies and take home gifts for a tree-planting ceremony at the City Arboretum in Palmerton Park.

