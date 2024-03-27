Grange Co-op receiving $1.5 mil. grant to expand Central Point mill

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– The Grange Co-op is getting $1.5 million to expand the capacity of its Central Point mill.

The company hopes the money will give more opportunities for local organic farmers to distribute their products.

The US Department of Agriculture is awarding the grant through its Organic Market Development Program.

Grange Co-op says the money will likely help create jobs in Central Point.

Last week the Co-op found out they would receive the grant, which they applied for in November.

The money will go towards new equipment to help expand the capacity for organic grains at the mill.

Central Point Mill Manager Cory Sandborn said, “we’re looking at some different products that could help expand our organic selections to our customers. As well as potentially looking at options and what we can do for the organic farmer out there.”

Director of Operations Steve Farrington said there is a likelihood that the money will create more jobs in the Central Point community.

He said being able to use the resources from the grant within the Rogue Valley is important to the Co-op.

The Grange said they are also looking to create marketing and promotional activities through the grant.

They want to promote US organic grain feed products, rather than international ones.

