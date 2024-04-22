200 acre controlled burn taking place near Klamath Marsh

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Fire crews will be conducting a controlled burn in the Fremont-Winema National Forest this week.
According to a facebook post by South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP), the purpose is to “help restore natural ecological processes associated with low-intensity burning.” SCOFMP says this will improve overall forest health.
The controlled burn will be over 200 acres approximately 17 miles southeast of Chemult and 6 miles northeast of Klamath Marsh. Crews will be working from Monday through Friday.
Drivers and residents should be aware that smoke may be visible along Highway 97 north of Chiloquin and several locations along Silver Lake Highway.
