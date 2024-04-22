200 acre controlled burn taking place near Klamath Marsh

Posted by Newsroom Staff April 22, 2024

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Fire crews will be conducting a controlled burn in the Fremont-Winema National Forest this week.

According to a facebook post by South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP), the purpose is to “help restore natural ecological processes associated with low-intensity burning.” SCOFMP says this will improve overall forest health.

The controlled burn will be over 200 acres approximately 17 miles southeast of Chemult and 6 miles northeast of Klamath Marsh. Crews will be working from Monday through Friday.

