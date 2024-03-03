Day one of two-day Oregon Chocolate Festival in Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. – The weather did not stop day one of the two-day Oregon Chocolate Festival at the Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites on Saturday (3/2/2024).

Last night (3/1/2024) was the Chocolate Maker’s Wine dinner, a fundraiser for a local non-profit.

But Saturday (3/1/2024) and Sunday (3/3/2024) are the vendor’s marketplace, featuring businesses from five different states. The two ballrooms at the hotel hosted plenty of vendors showcasing a wide variety of chocolates. People were able to learn more about chocolate making and try out some samples.

Karolina Lavagnino said,

“People are having a good time exploring different kinds of chocolate confections as well as products that go well with chocolate, to me and to many of the makers, it’s important to introduce different flavors and different cultures through chocolate.”

The festival will continue Sunday (3/3/2024) in Ashland at the same location from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

