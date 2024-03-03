Local non-profits trying to increase number of childcare businesses

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local nonprofits are trying to increase the number of available childcare services. The Southern Oregon Early Learning Service Hub is holding information sessions for those who want to start their own childcare business.

Director of the SOELS Hub Rene Brandon says Southern Oregon qualifies as a childcare desert with less than 33% of children in the area having access to care.

The information sessions will explore funding opportunities, answer questions, share resources, and provide support and connections to community partners to hopefully increase the number of local childcare services.

“Our local employers need those employees who have stable childcare so that they can continue on with their business. Childcare is really everybody’s business, and we really hope to see a good turnout,” said Brandon.

The 90-minute information sessions are completely free and will be offered both in person and virtually.

You scan the QR code below or send an email to Jordan Rogers to get information on specific dates and times.

