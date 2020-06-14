Defund Police Rally comes to Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A protest was held in Ashland Saturday night, as the call to defund police departments comes to the Rogue Valley.
A rally was held in the Ashland Plaza earlier as people came holding various signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
The protest brought hundreds of people out, as it started in the plaza and marched down to the police station.
“Do you know why we’re standing out here? Know that, remember that, embody it. And pass it onto your children from generation to generation,” says one speaker, voicing his concerns to the Ashland crowd.
Organizers say they’re not calling to get rid of the Ashland Police Department, but to divert some of their funding into other programs, like social work or health initiatives.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]