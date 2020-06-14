Home
Defund Police Rally comes to Ashland

Defund Police Rally comes to Ashland

Local News Politics Top Stories , , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. – A protest was held in Ashland Saturday night, as the call to defund police departments comes to the Rogue Valley.

A rally was held in the Ashland Plaza earlier as people came holding various signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protest brought hundreds of people out, as it started in the plaza and marched down to the police station.

“Do you know why we’re standing out here? Know that, remember that, embody it. And pass it onto your children from generation to generation,” says one speaker, voicing his concerns to the Ashland crowd.

Organizers say they’re not calling to get rid of the Ashland Police Department, but to divert some of their funding into other programs, like social work or health initiatives.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »