Home
People coming together talking about discrimination

People coming together talking about discrimination

Local ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local social justice organization hosted an event Saturday to showcase people’s discrimination.

People sat on the grass at Medford’s Fitchner-Mainwaring Park to listen vulnerably about their interactions with police or by just being a minority. Rebels for Justice put the event together so more people can openly talk about why people are taking to the streets and protesting.

“It’s the privilege you have in life, with money, with age, with gender. You know? And that’s really what we’re trying to get across here it’s not just race, it’s not just politics, it’s people,” says Samantha Clum, a leader within Rebels for Justice.

The organization hopes the event will help bring more understanding to people about the mostly peaceful protests happening around the country.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »