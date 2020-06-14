People coming together talking about discrimination

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local social justice organization hosted an event Saturday to showcase people’s discrimination.
People sat on the grass at Medford’s Fitchner-Mainwaring Park to listen vulnerably about their interactions with police or by just being a minority. Rebels for Justice put the event together so more people can openly talk about why people are taking to the streets and protesting.
“It’s the privilege you have in life, with money, with age, with gender. You know? And that’s really what we’re trying to get across here it’s not just race, it’s not just politics, it’s people,” says Samantha Clum, a leader within Rebels for Justice.
The organization hopes the event will help bring more understanding to people about the mostly peaceful protests happening around the country.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]