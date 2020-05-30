Deputies searching for suspect who assaulted teens

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find someone who deputies said assaulted two teenagers.
The sheriff’s office said the teenage couple was driving near Applegate Lake around 3 p.m. Thursday when they were having car trouble. A confrontation with someone in the car behind them ensued and the two teenagers were beaten, according to police.
“The suspect vehicle elected to stop and the suspect got out and engaged in assaults on the two people in the victim vehicle,” said JCSO Public Information Officer Mike Moran.
Police are looking for a white male, possibly in his early 20s. Deputies say he’s around 6’1″ and bald, he was last seen wearing grey clothing and driving a green scion.
If you have any information, call non-emergency dispatch at 541-776-7206.
