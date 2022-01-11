Developer has big plans for former Croman Mill site in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. —Some good news for Ashland residents could be coming soon. The ball is moving on a plan that could bring new development to the south side of Ashland.

The Croman Mill, a former Timber mill, has been vacant since 1996. Now the city and developers are trying to bring an urban extension to the site. Town Makers LLC is the master developer.

It wants to bring a mixed-use facility to the site, with a neighborhood center, parks, homes, and businesses.

“It’s an opportunity for a live-work-play environment where people can live close to their workplace, be able to work in a company or start a company or be part of a full community,” said developer, Michael Mehaffy.

The developers are hosting a neighborhood outreach meeting this Wednesday, to hear from locals on the project. A study session with the city planning will be held on the 25th to discuss the site further. For more information visit townmakers.net/cromanmill

