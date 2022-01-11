Rogue Valley schools dealing with impact of Omicron

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —As many school districts are managing to get through COVID-19 right now, the best they can. One Portland district canceled classes across its schools Monday, due to staffing shortages.

Here in the Rogue Valley, the Medford School District says it’s seen an increase in cases since returning to school after the holiday break. But, it says it’s not seeing a surge, like much of the state.

According to MSD’s Covid dashboard, there are 129 active student cases and 11 staff cases across the district.

The Phoenix Talent School District says it’s also dealing with Covid.

“We returned to school last week and we’ve seen an increase in cases as the valley state and nation have seen as well. We’ve had some staff and students that have been quarantined or isolated,” said Superintendent Brent Barry.

Both school districts received updated guidance from the Oregon Department of Education Monday.

Under the new guidance, staff and students currently isolating with COVID-19, who have completed five days of isolation and are fever-free for 24 hours, with improved or no symptoms, can return to school or work.