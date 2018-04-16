Free disaster kits for ‘Disaster Preparedness Week’

Medford, Ore — Are you prepared if disaster strikes? According to the Red Cross 85% of Americans aren’t.
That’s why this is “Disaster Preparedness Week”. To help, Allstate Insurance in Medford is providing free disaster kits to visitors.
1000 kits will be handed out state-wide along with a $35,000 donation to the American Red Cross.
“It’s just good to be out in the community, helping people, insurance is about helping people through the times they can’t help themselves so that’s kind of the goal,” said James Nolan with Allstate.
Allstate is also collecting items to donate to veterans in need. For more information you can visit the Allstate office on Court Street.