Dog adopted after spending 854 days at Rogue Valley Humane Society

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- After spending 845 days at the Rogue Valley Human Society, one dog has found her forever home.

Greta Rae is a four year old Rottweiler-German Shepherd mix. She was transferred to Rogue Valley Humane Society from Josephine County Animal Control in 2021. Greta Rae ended up staying at the Human Society for longer than expected, but that didn’t deter them from helping her find her people.

“When we, at the Human Society, say ‘yes’ to an animal, it’s not something that we take lightly we commit to that animal,” Rogue Valley Humane Society’s Executive Director Margaret Varner told NBC5, “it doesn’t matter if it takes 845 days or more”.

Greta Rae was previously adopted in 2022, but her owner had to bring her back due to an illness not allowing them to take care of her.

Needless to say, Greta Rae has been looking for her forever home for a long time. Now, she’s finally found it.

When Deborah Hunt-Maestas saw Greta Rae on the Humane Society’s Website, she knew she would be a perfect addition to her family.

“I had sent Felix an email and I told Felix ‘this is my girl, she’s coming home with me’,” Hunt-Maestas told NBC5.

Deborah and her husband Felix have been dog owners for a while. After their dog died last year, they knew they wanted to open their home to another.

“I don’t know, maybe people didn’t adopt her because of the breed, you know, Rottweiler, or what, but she’s a beautiful dog,” Felix told NBC5, “Her eyes tell the story”.

Greta Rae has been with her new family for a little over a week and has already made the place her own.

Rogue Valley Humane Society says they have plenty of other animals up for adoption looking for their forever homes too.

