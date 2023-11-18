The Salvation Army launches their Annual Red Kettle Campaign

MEDFORD, Ore.- On the morning of November 17th, The Salvation Army launched their annual Red Kettle Campaign with a Bell Ringing Kickoff.

Every year, people from across the nation volunteer to ring the bell and collect money for those in need through the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

November 17th, Jackson County Salvation Army was in front of the South Medford Fred Meyer along with other locations from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Every dollar donated during the Kickoff was matched and multiplied by ten by local businesses. This meant $1 donated turned into $10 received.

The Businesses that offered matching gifts this year are Harry and David, U.S. Bank, Hawaiian Hut, Bill Whitson with Hunter Communications, Kelly’s Automotive, Snyder Creek Development, Precision Electric, Ken Pond with Windermere, and Finish Line Real Estate.

“We’re helping a lot of people, not just at Christmas, but throughout the year, and people know in the community. It’s kind of iconic, the Salvation Army Red Kettle,” Jackson County Salvation Army’s Core Officer Randy Mulch told NBC5. He says they want to “help people in the community with food, clothing, and a place to stay and all those sorts of things”.

The Kickoff also featured special guests like Miss Diana’s School of Ballet, Elegant Bustles and Bows Historical Costume Group, Cinderella, and, of course, Santa himself.

The Salvation Army is still looking for more volunteers to help run the campaign. For those who are interested, contact your local Salvation Army to sign up for a time slot.

The bell ringing season runs Mondays through Saturdays until December 23rd. People can make donations in cash or by using their new tap pay option called Tip Tap.

