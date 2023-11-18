Reindeer to Visit Coastal Farm and Ranch Stores

WHITE CITY, ore. & KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Things will be looking a lot like Christmas at Coastal Farm and Ranch stores this weekend.

On Saturday you can meet Santa and his real life reindeer at the White City location.

On Sunday they’ll be stopping by the Klamath Falls location. You can drop by from 2 to 6pm to catch them at each store.

The reindeer visit from Timberview Farm located in the Willamette Valley. It’s the only farm in Oregon that’s licensed to care for reindeer and has done so for two decades.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.