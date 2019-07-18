Dogs for Better Lives looking for foster puppy families

The Central Point non-profit has a brand new little of puppies to train, but first, they need foster families to take them in. “We’re looking for someone who is willing to devote time to helping develop these puppies’ manners,” said kennel tech Destiny Johal.
The furry friends will go to foster puppy raisers for one year. In that time, the puppies will be taught house manners, potty training and attend weekly classes. “So that when they come back to us in about a year, they’ll be ready to enter hearing assistance dog training,” Johal said.
Dogs for Better Lives said the fostering helps get the puppies acclimated to the outside world before they become Assistance Dogs. “It’s a lot about controlling their environment around them to prevent fear responses,” said Johal.
If you want to become a foster puppy raiser or want more information, call Dogs for Better Lives at 1-800-990-3647 or visit their website dogsforbetterlives.com
