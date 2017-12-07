Donations needed for Toys For Tots

Medford, Ore — There’s just more over a week left in the Jackson County Toys for Tots drive and the charity says they’ve only reached half of their goal.
Donations are down across the board for the non-profit that provides toys to deserving children in the Rogue Valley.
Serving more than 2,500 kids this year, Toys for Tots relies on the community for help before they give the toys away December 16th.
“They can purchase a raffle ticket here at Crater Lake Ford, they can visit any fire department in Jackson County and donate a toy and Rogue Credit Union and donate a toy,” said Kira Zavala, Co-Coordinator for Jackson County Toys for Tots.
Currently the greatest need is for new and unwrapped toys for boys and girls aged zero to two and 13 to 17. You can find out more at JacksonCountyT4T.com.