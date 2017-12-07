Franken to resign

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Embattled Senator Al Franken announced Wednesday his plan to resign in the face of sexual harassment allegations.
The decision came after a former Congressional aide told Politico that Franken tried to forcibly kiss her in 2006, three years before he became a senator.
She was the seventh woman to publicly allege sexually inappropriate behavior, including groping and forcibly kissing.
Franken, a former “Saturday Night Live” comedian turned politician, publicly apologized after the first misconduct claim, but denied this latest allegation.
“Some of the allegations against me are simply not true, others I remember very differently,” Franken said.
He also lashed out at President Trump and Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore.
“I of all people am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party,” Franken said.
