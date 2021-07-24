Home
Douglas Co. Rolling Hills Road Fire damages homes, outbuildings & vehicles

Douglas Co. Rolling Hills Road Fire damages homes, outbuildings & vehicles

Local News Top Stories , , ,

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. —A new fire was reported Friday evening, in Douglas County.

The Rolling Hills Road Fire burned around 20 acres of grass and brush and destroyed 2 homes, multiple out buildings, and 4 vehicles in the Green District.

The Douglas Forest Protection Association, says the fire was contained around 7 pm. It says crews are working to mop up hot spots.

Douglas County Fire District 3, Roseburg Fire, and other agencies nearby all responded.

Earlier, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, issued evacuation orders, to the nearby areas. All evacuations have been lifted.

“The emergency has subsided, we are still working with the fire agencies who are in mop-up and we will provide more information as that occurs,” said Sgt. Brad O’Dell, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »