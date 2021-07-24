Douglas Co. Rolling Hills Road Fire damages homes, outbuildings & vehicles

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. —A new fire was reported Friday evening, in Douglas County.
The Rolling Hills Road Fire burned around 20 acres of grass and brush and destroyed 2 homes, multiple out buildings, and 4 vehicles in the Green District.
The Douglas Forest Protection Association, says the fire was contained around 7 pm. It says crews are working to mop up hot spots.
Douglas County Fire District 3, Roseburg Fire, and other agencies nearby all responded.
Earlier, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, issued evacuation orders, to the nearby areas. All evacuations have been lifted.
“The emergency has subsided, we are still working with the fire agencies who are in mop-up and we will provide more information as that occurs,” said Sgt. Brad O’Dell, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.