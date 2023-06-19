Douglas County man accused of killing his daughter-in-law

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Douglas County man was arrested for allegedly murdering his daughter-in-law

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of Friday, June 16, there was a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Adams Loop in the Green District.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found 47-year-old Amy Jo Coder with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital bud died a few days later.

According to DCSO, deputies quickly identified her father-in-law as the person who shot her. He was identified as 65-year-old David Foster Coder of Myrtle Creek.

Coder was taken into custody for numerous charges, including murder.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were released.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.