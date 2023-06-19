Missing woman found dead in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A woman who went missing in Josephine County has been found dead.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said 80-year-old Berna Leahy was last seen alive on the afternoon of June 6 at an address on Shan Creek Road.

On Sunday, June 18, a Josephine County Search and Rescue team member found Leahy’s body about a quarter mile away from where she was last seen.

There is no foul play suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was released.

