Downtown Dan set to get his forever home

MEDFORD, Ore. – After 20-plus years on the street, the Medford staple Downtown Dan is getting his forever home.

Downtown Dan, as many call him, is famous for walking all over Medford and talking to everyone he sees.

For the past four years, Dan has been living in Rogue Retreat facilities and working with case managers to find a place to live.

On February 1st Downtown Dan is set to move into his forever home. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Dan furnish his new home.

So far, the GoFundMe has surpassed its $5,000 goal. If you wish to donate you can do so here.

Disclaimer: KOBI-TV NBC5 cannot verify if any of the funds raised through this GoFundMe will be used for the purposes listed.