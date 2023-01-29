Community members team up to plants trees along Bear Creek

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Parks invited volunteers to help plant willow trees along Bear Creek on January 28th.

Volunteers teamed up to trim branches, plant trees, and pick up trash along the creek.

Organizers said they are planting willows because of their strong roots, which keep the creek’s soil in place, as well as provide habitat for birds and other wildlife.

Organizers said their goal is to reintroduce native vegetation to the area, to improve water quality and habitat for salmon, repairing the damage done by The Almeda Fire.

“This is my favorite part of the job coming out here with willing and fun volunteers, doing some super rewarding work that at the end of the day you can see the progress that you’ve made,” said Amie Siedlecki, Natural Resource Coordinator with the Rogue Valley Council of Governments.

M&M Services and the Rogue Valley Council of Governments donated the willows. Jackson County Parks will be planting more trees next month.

For more information, you can visit their website here.