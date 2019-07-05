Driver cited, released after hit and run

CENTRAL POINT — A man was rushed to the hospital this afternoon after being hit by a car at the intersection of Penninger and East Pine Road.
According to witnesses, the driver who hit him, didn’t stop. The man who was hit, was on his bike at the time.
Part of the car came off in the road before the driver took off. However, he eventually pulled over.
Because the driver cooperated, he was cited with a hit and run and released. Police say that the driver wouldn’t have been in trouble, if he hadn’t driven away.
The cyclist was also charged with failure to obey a traffic control device for a pedestrian.
