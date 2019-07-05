Home
Central Point celebrates with Freedom Festival

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — Central Point’s Robert J. Pfaff park played host to the city’s Freedom Festival, where people celebrated Independence Day with music, food and games.

They also took time to reflect on the true meaning of the Fourth of July.

“Freedom isn’t free and every freedom that we have today was paid for with blood sweat and tears and sacrifice of someone that came before us,” Terry Haines, veteran, said.

The festival also included a diaper derby, sunflower seed spitting, pizza and pie eating contests and a family look-a-like contest.

