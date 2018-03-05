Driver rescued after vehicle rolls down embankment

MURPHY, Ore. — Crews from multiple agencies were called after a vehicle rolled down a steep embankment in Murphy. It happened about two miles up Spencer Creek Road.
When first responders arrived, they found a person seriously injured and trapped inside. The vehicle had landed about 40 feet down a ravine.
Crews had to anchor the vehicle to stop it from rolling further downhill, while first responders used a rope system to hoist the patient to safety.
Police are handling the investigation to determine what happened.
Rural Metro Fire is urging people to use extreme caution when driving on steep snow and ice covered roads.