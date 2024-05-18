Dutch Bros holds annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Dutch Bros held its 18th annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser across its shops Friday. Friday morning in Grants Pass a special ceremony honoring co-founder Dane Boersma was held.

For the day, all shops donated a portion of their proceeds to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The MDA is the leading non-profit organization in ALS research.

Drink One for Dane started after Dutch Bros Co-founder, Dane Boersma was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. While he passed away in 2009, his fight to end ALS continues through his family.

His son Brant says the event is a great way to celebrate Dane’s life, while supporting a great cause at the stand where it all started. “There’s something special about Grants Pass Oregon, there’s a lot of good people here and it’s been cool to watch this thing grow, the way it’s grown it still blows my mind,” he said.

Last year’s event alone raised over $2.5 million.

